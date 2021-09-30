Coann Capital LLC Buys Shares of 114,356 Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Coann Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 114,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,000. Fortis comprises approximately 3.9% of Coann Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Fortis by 30,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE:FTS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,508. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 79.80%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

