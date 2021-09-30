Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,251,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock worth $254,672,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.53.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.21 on Thursday, reaching $233.57. The stock had a trading volume of 87,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

