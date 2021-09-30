Truvestments Capital LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Medifast accounts for about 1.3% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Medifast worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MED. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Medifast by 26.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medifast by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medifast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Medifast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MED stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,762. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.58. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.59 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price objective on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other Medifast news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $154,518.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

