Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 75.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

BIPC stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.12. 4,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.46. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $80.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

