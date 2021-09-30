Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after purchasing an additional 448,798 shares during the period. Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $32,883,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 504,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 280,540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,135.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 258,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,318,000 after acquiring an additional 237,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,895,000 after buying an additional 222,996 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.26. 4,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.32. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.29 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.09.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

