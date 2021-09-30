FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading Down 7.2%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)’s share price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.09 and last traded at $36.13. 23,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,038,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America began coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. FIG Partners started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

Get FIGS alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.90.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $101.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.