OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.14.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.
Shares of ONEW traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,333. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $601.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 3.94.
In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $1,179,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,840. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. General Equity Holdings LP raised its position in OneWater Marine by 112.2% in the first quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 203,907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth about $3,275,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 7,416.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 20,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
