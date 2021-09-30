OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of ONEW traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,333. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $601.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 3.94.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $404.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $1,179,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,840. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. General Equity Holdings LP raised its position in OneWater Marine by 112.2% in the first quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 203,907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth about $3,275,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 7,416.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 20,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

