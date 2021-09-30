Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$147.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.94, for a total transaction of C$3,078,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,420,851.43.

Shares of TRI traded down C$0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$140.61. 93,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,028. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$99.11 and a 52 week high of C$152.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$143.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$126.40. The firm has a market cap of C$69.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

