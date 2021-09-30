Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: GRCL) in the last few weeks:
9/29/2021 – Gracell Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
9/27/2021 – Gracell Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
9/23/2021 – Gracell Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
9/20/2021 – Gracell Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
9/16/2021 – Gracell Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
9/10/2021 – Gracell Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
9/9/2021 – Gracell Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
9/1/2021 – Gracell Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
8/31/2021 – Gracell Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. "
NASDAQ GRCL traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.26 million and a PE ratio of -6.58. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05.
Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
