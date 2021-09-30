Aleph.im Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.12 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Aleph.im has a market cap of $38.74 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00054412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00117883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00170349 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,458,420 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

