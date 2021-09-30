East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of East West Bancorp have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Steady rise in loans and deposit balances, and a robust organic growth strategy are likely to keep supporting East West Bancorp's financials in the quarters ahead. The company’s impressive capital-deployment activities reflect a strong balance sheet and liquidity position, and will continue to enhance shareholder value. However, continued margin pressure amid the near-zero interest rate environment will hamper revenue growth. Also, a persistent increase in operating expenses will likely hamper the company's bottom line growth to some extent. Deteriorating asset quality remains a major concern.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EWBC. Truist upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

EWBC stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,126. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.67.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,196,000 after acquiring an additional 236,823 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,869,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,337,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 377,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,028,000 after buying an additional 47,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 271,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,492,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

