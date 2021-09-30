Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.82. 141,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,395,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.67.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.48 million, a P/E ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 2.49.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 284.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,597,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,639 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 27.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,171 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 204.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 124,562 shares during the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.