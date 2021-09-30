MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.48

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 84091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MultiPlan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.76 million.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in MultiPlan by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 25.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 34.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,534,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 642,614 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.