Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 358 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.7% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,157 shares of company stock worth $64,698,024 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $786.15. 393,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,795,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $778.30 billion, a PE ratio of 407.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $718.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $676.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $606.65.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

