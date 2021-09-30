Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,279 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.6% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $17,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 376.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $150.45. 244,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,566. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $105.95 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.08.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

