Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $61.00

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80), with a volume of 209077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.60 ($1.29).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.21.

Get Parsley Box Group alerts:

In other Parsley Box Group news, insider Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl purchased 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £528,000 ($689,835.38).

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Box Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Box Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.