European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) were down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.46. Approximately 2,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 305,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

Several research firms recently commented on EWCZ. Truist Securities began coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

