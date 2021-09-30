Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 39.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.90. 98,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,733. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $137.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.86%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

