VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) Insider Buys A$159,409.10 in Stock

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano bought 77,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.06 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of A$159,409.10 ($113,863.64).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Robert Luciano purchased 15,461 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of A$32,514.48 ($23,224.63).

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Robert Luciano purchased 19,327 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of A$40,490.07 ($28,921.48).

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Luciano purchased 139,153 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.12 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of A$295,421.82 ($211,015.59).

On Wednesday, August 4th, Robert Luciano bought 17,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.27 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$38,505.00 ($27,503.57).

On Monday, August 2nd, Robert Luciano bought 20,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$45,580.00 ($32,557.14).

On Friday, July 30th, Robert Luciano acquired 20,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$45,660.00 ($32,614.29).

On Wednesday, July 28th, Robert Luciano acquired 78,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$177,840.00 ($127,028.57).

On Monday, July 26th, Robert Luciano bought 70,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.34 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$163,450.00 ($116,750.00).

On Thursday, July 22nd, Robert Luciano bought 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,770.00 ($50,550.00).

On Monday, July 19th, Robert Luciano purchased 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.40 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,970.00 ($51,407.14).

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, August 29th.

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, Â’boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

