Point Break Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000. Pinterest accounts for approximately 0.1% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after buying an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after buying an additional 7,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after buying an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 323.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,068,000 after buying an additional 3,538,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $204,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 54,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $2,873,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $3,015,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 839,781 shares of company stock worth $53,048,129. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PINS stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.72. 169,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,820,732. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.29. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.63 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.41.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

