JFG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.04. 444,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,105,322. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

