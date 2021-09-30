Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) PT Raised to GBX 410

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group stock traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 346 ($4.52). The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 315.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 350.32. The stock has a market cap of £771.11 million and a P/E ratio of -12.86. Dalata Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 414.50 ($5.42).

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

