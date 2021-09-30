Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) PT Raised to GBX 410

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Dalata Hotel Group stock traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 346 ($4.52). The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 315.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 350.32. The stock has a market cap of £771.11 million and a P/E ratio of -12.86. Dalata Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 414.50 ($5.42).
Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile
