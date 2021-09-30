Johnson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 23.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 228.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 69.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 16.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at about $749,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WHR traded down $6.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.17. 10,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,788. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.42. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $171.33 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.