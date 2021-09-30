Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 142,819 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,961,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,819 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $52,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after buying an additional 148,152 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,569.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 41,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59,421 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after acquiring an additional 36,388 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at about $777,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

EPAC stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,571. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

