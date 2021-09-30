Johnson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

Amgen stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.34. 65,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,979. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.04.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

