New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 8.1% Higher

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) traded up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 557,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 42,234,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CLSA downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.84.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.
