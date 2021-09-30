New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 8.1% Higher

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) traded up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 557,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 42,234,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CLSA downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,000.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

