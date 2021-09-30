Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of GBP 0.42-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP 143-145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.59 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.220-$2.305 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.65. 3,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.55, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.30. Endava has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $143.50.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. Endava had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 9.80%. Endava’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endava from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

