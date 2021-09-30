Analysts Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Gladstone Investment reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.97. 318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth $181,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.