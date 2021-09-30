Analysts Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Gladstone Investment reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.97. 318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth $181,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

