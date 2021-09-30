Brokerages Expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $809.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce $809.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $807.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $815.00 million. Fortinet posted sales of $651.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.48.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $293.52. 12,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,395. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $322.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.66 and a 200 day moving average of $244.76.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $728,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

