Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post sales of $101.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.81 million to $102.63 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $94.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $447.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $428.65 million to $462.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $467.63 million, with estimates ranging from $433.53 million to $511.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.57 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Golar LNG by 4.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Golar LNG by 104.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,066 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

GLNG traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,530. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.