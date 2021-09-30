Honest (HNST) Price Hits $0.0198 on Top Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Honest has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $115,385.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00065257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00105012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00137804 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,839.43 or 0.99830589 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.93 or 0.06927940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.50 or 0.00765508 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.