Binamon Reaches Market Cap of $24.50 Million (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000494 BTC on major exchanges. Binamon has a total market cap of $24.50 million and $52.26 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binamon has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00065257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00105012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00137804 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,839.43 or 0.99830589 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.93 or 0.06927940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.50 or 0.00765508 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars.

