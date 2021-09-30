Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Down 9.1%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares dropped 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $31.07. Approximately 19,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 672,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXSM. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.70.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,614,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,346,000 after purchasing an additional 40,027 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,477,000 after acquiring an additional 120,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,158,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

