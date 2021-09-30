Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) traded up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.53 and last traded at $109.53. 7,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 704,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.85.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $2,278,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.70, for a total transaction of $355,853.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,148 shares of company stock worth $16,330,194 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 360,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,018,000 after buying an additional 70,166 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,399,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 45,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

