4,533 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 25,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.14. 190,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,349. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $114.76 and a 52 week high of $164.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

