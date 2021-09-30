Coann Capital LLC Cuts Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Coann Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,222 shares during the period. CMS Energy makes up 5.3% of Coann Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Coann Capital LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 210,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in CMS Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 268,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,870,000 after buying an additional 35,025 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in CMS Energy by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in CMS Energy by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 194,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.58. 35,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average is $62.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

