Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 24,421 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.03. The company had a trading volume of 201,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average of $77.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

