$165.78 Million in Sales Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to report $165.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.56 million to $178.80 million. Shift Technologies posted sales of $59.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 176.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $591.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $577.19 million to $601.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $885.00 million to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.91 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 25.94%.

SFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial started coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ SFT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.93. 46,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,881. The stock has a market cap of $583.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.74. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 45,658 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $597,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.