Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after buying an additional 361,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.39.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $199.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,931. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.10. The firm has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

