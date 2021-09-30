Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $58.15 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.48% of Qualys worth $58,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CDAM UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 9.9% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,087,000 after buying an additional 42,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after buying an additional 64,162 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at $23,604,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,481. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $968,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,300.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $120,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,049 shares of company stock valued at $46,874,992. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

