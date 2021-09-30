Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 49.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 438,015 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 425,985 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 4.6% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $67,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.62. The company had a trading volume of 388,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,438. The stock has a market cap of $228.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.80 and a 12-month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,671 shares of company stock worth $46,723,487 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

