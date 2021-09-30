ASOS (LON:ASC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,967.00

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,967 ($38.76) and last traded at GBX 3,002 ($39.22), with a volume of 688777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,243 ($42.37).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price objective on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,871.54 ($76.71).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,684.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,594.74. The company has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

