Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading 5.7% Higher

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.19. 364,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,679,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,261,943 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 11.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,243,000 after buying an additional 7,268,427 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

