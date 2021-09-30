Smart Portfolios LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,706. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.74 and a 12-month high of $180.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

