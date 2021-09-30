Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $86.71 Million Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 165,079 shares during the period. Silicon Laboratories makes up about 2.4% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.26% of Silicon Laboratories worth $86,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $141.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,059. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.77 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202 over the last 90 days. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.