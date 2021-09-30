Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $74.90 Million Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,935 shares during the quarter. Fox Factory accounts for approximately 2.1% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $74,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,019. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $172.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $328.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.54 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

