Act Two Investors LLC Buys 100 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Act Two Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,720 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,967 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $213,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after acquiring an additional 624,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 566,813 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.62. The company had a trading volume of 50,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,187. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.52. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $248.90. The firm has a market cap of $181.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

