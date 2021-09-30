Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading 7.2% Higher

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares traded up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $21.98. 64,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,581,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after acquiring an additional 374,162 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 48.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 293,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 21.6% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 92,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 25.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 99,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

