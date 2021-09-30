Fantom Price Hits $1.20 on Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, Fantom has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002784 BTC on popular exchanges. Fantom has a market cap of $3.04 billion and approximately $312.73 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00054774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00117580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00170035 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FTMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.