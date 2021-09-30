Brokerages Expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Gaia posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Gaia by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GAIA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $182.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. Gaia has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

